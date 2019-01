NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Firefighters are on the scene of a three-alarm fire in Queens that sent one person to the hospital in critical condition.

Flames broke out around 7:40 a.m. Monday in the basement of a business on 14th Avenue near 129th Street in College Point.

Firefighters on scene of a 3 alarm at a commercial business at 128-20 14th Ave in College Point, Queens. 1 injury reported @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/ZBNELyWTxd — Natalie Duddridge (@CityNatalie) January 21, 2019

Thick smoke billowing from this commercial building on 14th Ave in College Point, Queens…you can see it and smell it for blocks. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/KfSHZrXnY7 — Natalie Duddridge (@CityNatalie) January 21, 2019

One person was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center with critical injuries.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.

#FDNY members continue to operate on scene of a 3-alarm fire, 128-20 14th Ave in #Queens pic.twitter.com/jTwGjjdLwt — FDNY (@FDNY) January 21, 2019

#FDNY members are operating on scene of a 3-alarm fire, 128-20 14th Ave in #Queens pic.twitter.com/063NT8nbp0 — FDNY (@FDNY) January 21, 2019

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.