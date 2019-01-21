NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Monday will be dangerously cold throughout the Tri-State.

Highs will be in the teens, with the wind making it feel more like below zero. A wind advisory is now in effect, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour possible around New York City.

Government officials warn people to be careful, minimizing their skin exposure and time outside. The weather is not only a concern for your health, but for those driving in it as well.

“Extremely cold air has swept across the state, with wind chills of 25 to 35 below zero forecast upstate through Monday afternoon,” said Michael Kopy, governor’s office director of emergency management. “This arctic blast is of significant concern in the lower Hudson Valley, where the dropping temperatures are likely to cause flash freezing on the roads.”

In anticipation of the cold, the New York City Housing Authority activated additional heating response teams and its incident command center to help minimize any disruption to heat and quickly deal with any outages.

Fortunately, the federal holiday will mean fewer people are out and about.