WEST MILFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Drivers are urged to avoid the roads Monday, but those who must travel should watch out for black ice.

The weekend’s snow and freezing rain were quickly followed by temperatures in the single digits.

Watch: CBS2’s John Elliott With The Latest Weather Forecast

In West Milford, New Jersey, a Rite Aid parking lot was covered in ice, and so was Betty Saciolo’s yard.

“When we came down our driveway, it was already iced,” she told CBS2. “It had dropped from 21 degrees to 17 degrees in about 20 minutes.”

The state’s Department of Sanitation has salt spreaders trying to combat the dangerous driving conditions.

“Also, we’re patrolling because of the high winds, there is a chance of downed trees and branches and debris on roadways,” spokesperson Steve Schapiro said.

More: Weather Center | School Closings

Those in the business of battling the cold are prepared for a busy day ahead.

“I’m a plumber, so expecting a lot of frozen pipes,” said Erik Borress.

Temperatures won’t climb above freezing until Tuesday night, so anything that’s frozen will likely stay that way – meaning the approximately five inches of snow that fell on the New York State Thruwway in Orange County will be slow to melt.

“The roads are terrible. They’re freezing up. The road crews are trying to do the best they can, but it’s so hard, you’re putting salt down and it’s freezing,” New Windsor, New York resident Bob Zamanick said.

More: Winter Survival Guide | What Is A Code Blue?

On Long Island, the Town of Hempstead supervisor said she’s on high alert.

“Please stay home, stay off the roads,” said Laura Gillen. “You never know where black ice can appear, and it’s extremely dangerous.”

Wake-up wind chills in the city are negative 15, with parts of our area as low as 35 below zero. With that, Gov. Andrew Cuomo urges drivers to take it slow.

“When you put the road conditions together with the frigid temperatures, it is a bad, bad combination,” he said Sunday.