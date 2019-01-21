SCARSDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a multi-million dollar home in Westchester County.

Crews responded to a report of flames in the living room around 1 a.m. on Mamaroneck Road near Scheldreak Road in Scarsdale. The home sold for nearly $3 million in July.

It’s unclear how many people were inside at the time, but fire officials said everyone made it out safely.

Dozens of firefighters have been working in shifts, while contending with extreme cold that has frozen their hoses and ladders.

“I have to thank Westchester County. They were able to deploy a B-line bus. We probably have about 80 or 90 members between 1-o-clock this morning and now that are here, so the B-line bus has given us the opportunity to cycle crews every 20 minutes, half hour, get them warmed up and then back out to try and keep up the fight,” Scarsdale Fire Chief James Seymour told CBSN New York’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas. “We’re trying, just before hypothermia or anything sets in, to get our members warmed up.”

Three firefighters were taken to a hospital as a precaution.