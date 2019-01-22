It will remain tranquil this afternoon, but boy is it cold out there! Thankfully we’ll see a decent amount of sun with just some clouds mixing in.

Tonight’s looking partly to mostly cloudy with generally light winds. Expect temps to remain in the 20s through the night.

A southwest wind will fill in tomorrow while clouds overspread the region. Some light rain will work its way in during the afternoon, but don’t expect to be overwhelmed, just have an umbrella handy.

Heavier rain will move in tomorrow night into Thursday morning with the anticipation of about 1-2″. That said, localized flooding is possible, so keep an eye on those roads.