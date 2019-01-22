NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Flights at Newark Liberty International Airport were temporarily delayed after a pair of drones were spotted nearby, Federal Aviation Administration sources tell CBS News’ Kris Van Cleave.

The sources say the drones were were seen flying at 3,500 feet over Teterboro Airport, less than 20 miles from Newark Airport.

The agency decided to temporarily halt all arrivals at Newark as a precaution, which sources say have since resumed.

Departures were then delayed as the airport sorted out the previously delayed inbound flights, according to sources.

Stick with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.