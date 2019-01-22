DANGEROUS COLDStay Safe With CBS2's Winter Weather Survival Guide
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Federal Aviation Administration, Local TV, Newark Liberty International Airport, Teterboro Airport

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Flights at Newark Liberty International Airport were temporarily delayed after a pair of drones were spotted nearby, Federal Aviation Administration sources tell CBS News’ Kris Van Cleave.

The sources say the drones were were seen flying at 3,500 feet over Teterboro Airport, less than 20 miles from Newark Airport.

The agency decided to temporarily halt all arrivals at Newark as a precaution, which sources say have since resumed.

Departures were then delayed as the airport sorted out the previously delayed inbound flights, according to sources.

Stick with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s