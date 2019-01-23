NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It looks like the Jets may get their first choice for offensive coordinator.

According to the NFL Network, New York has put in a formal request to interview Miami Dolphins assistant Dowell Loggains.

The person ultimately hired will not call plays, as new head coach Adam Gase has made it clear that responsibility will fall on him, but the next top assistant will almost certainly play a big role in the development of Sam Darnold, mostly because the Jets do not plan to hire a quarterbacks coach.

Loggains, 38, has held various positions with four different teams since breaking into the NFL coaching ranks with Tennessee in 2008. He was with the Titans for six seasons, serving the last two as offensive coordinator. After a year in Cleveland as quarterbacks coach, he held the same position with Chicago in 2015, working under Gase, who was offensive coordinator.

Gase was hired as Dolphins head coach the next season and Loggains was promoted by the Bears to offensive coordinator, a job he held for two seasons before hooking back up with Gase in Miami as his top assistant.

In 2018, the Miami offense finished 31st in the NFL in total yards, averaging 289.9 per game, and 26th in scoring offense (19.9 points per game). Gase called the plays, but the Dolphins mostly lacked star power at the skill positions.

With the Jets, expect Loggains, a former collegiate quarterback at Arkansas, to have the same role, mostly helping with the game plan and working with Darnold.

The Jets, who finished 4-12 this season, figure to look entirely different in 2019 as they have an estimated $100 million in salary cap space to work with and the No. 3 pick in the draft. Reports have suggested they will be aggressive in trying to bring in impact offensive players.

Assuming they hire Loggains, he will join a revamped coaching staff that also includes defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, special teams guru Brant Boyer and reportedly Frank Pollack as offensive line coach.