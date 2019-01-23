FREEHOLD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Opening statements will start Wednesday in the murder trial of a New Jersey man accused of killing his childhood friend and dumping her body in the ocean in December 2016.

Liam McAtasney, 21, allegedly strangled Sarah Stern, 19, during a robbery at her Neptune City home and then, with the help of his roommate, tossed her body off the Belmar Bridge on the Jersey Shore. Her body was never found.

McAtasney’s roommate, Preston Taylor, who attended prom with Stern, confessed to helping cover up the crime. He took a plea deal and is expected to take the stand against McAtasney.

Taylor said the plan was for the friends to split the $10,000 they allegedly stole from Stern.