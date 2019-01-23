NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Crews are responding to a 20-inch water main break in Lower Manhattan.

It happened shortly before 6 a.m. near 14th Street and Seventh Avenue in Chelsea.

L train service was suspended in both directions between the Eighth Avenue and Bedford Avenue stations, but has since reopened between 14th Street Union Square and Bedford Avenue.

Commuters should expect delays and seek alternate routes, like the M14 bus in Manhattan, or the A, C, J or M trains between the boroughs.

Update: L train service is resuming in both directions between Bedford Av and 14 St-Union Sq. All 8 Av-bound L trains will end at 14 St-Union Sq. Expect extensive delays in L train service in both directions. We will continue to provide updates as information becomes available. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) January 23, 2019

Some streets in the area were also closed, including 14th and 15th streets between Sixth and Eighth avenues and Seventh Avenue between 14th and 16th streets.

