NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Are you willing to completely cut out carbs and sugar for ten days?

That’s what former Yankee Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are challenging people to do, but does it really have any benefits?

The diet is catching on thanks to an Instagram post from the celebrity power couple.

For the past few days, the couple has been posting updates filled with veggies and protein online. One showed Rodriguez ready to chow down on a huge slab of steak.

Of course, most people don’t have trainers and nutritionists to go all-green like J-Rod. It’s made a lot of people wonder if the diet is realistic, or even safe.

“Going on any form of detox where eliminating a type of ingredient you normally eat will cause a change in your physique, lots of foods high in sugars or carbohydrates tend to bloat us a little bit,” registered dietitian Sharon Zarabi said. “I think what J Lo and a lot of celebrities are trying to do is get people to eat more whole foods… be more mindful of using all natural products rather than processed foods.”

Nutritionists say while ten days may feel like more of a test of your willpower than a change in your overall appearance, the takeaway is to learn from the ten day trial and eat healthier long term. It’s also important to check food labels and make sure whatever you’re eating has less than ten grams of sugar per serving.