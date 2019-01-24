NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A third man has died from injuries he suffered during last week’s hammer attack at a Brooklyn restaurant.

Police said 34-year-old Arthur Martunovich walked into the Seaport Buffet on Emmons Avenue in Sheepshead Bay last Tuesday and randomly attacked three employees with a hammer.

The chef, 34-year-old Fufai Pun, died that night. The owner, 60-year-old Thang Ng, died three days later.

I’m saddened to learn that the third victim in the Sheepshead Bay hammer attack has succumbed to his wounds and passed away. I thank @BrooklynDA for his vigilance on this case. I am committed to continuing the fight against hatred; there is no place for this evil in our City. — Councilman Deutsch (@ChaimDeutsch) January 24, 2019

The final victim, a 50-year-old manager, has not been identified.

Martunovich, who has no known ties to the restaurant, was charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

He allegedly told police he was hearing voices, sources said.