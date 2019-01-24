PARSIPPANY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — State Police tell CBS2 at least one person was killed and parts of I-80 were closed in both directions in Morris County, New Jersey Thursday after a major crash involving a bus.
Authorities say a New York City-bound Adirondack Trailways bus travelling in the eastbound express lanes in Parsippany struck a median and at least one other vehicle near exit 43 shortly before 8 p.m., causing debris to scatter across both sides of the interstate.
Sources tell CBS2 the fatality was an occupant of the second vehicle, according to sources. At least 28 other people were hurt, two critically.
Eastbound and westbound express lanes were both closed approaching Exit 43, with traffic diverted to local lanes.
It wasn’t immediately known where the bus originated.
