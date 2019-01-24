PARSIPPANY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — State Police tell CBS2 at least one person was killed and parts of I-80 were closed in both directions in Morris County, New Jersey Thursday after a major crash involving a bus.

I-80 express all lanes are closed and detoured in both directions east of Exit 43 – I-287 in Parsippany-Troy Hills , Morris County because of a crash investigation. Use local lanes, follow detour or plan alternate route. — NJDOT (@NJDOT_info) January 25, 2019

Authorities say a New York City-bound Adirondack Trailways bus travelling in the eastbound express lanes in Parsippany struck a median and at least one other vehicle near exit 43 shortly before 8 p.m., causing debris to scatter across both sides of the interstate.

***AVOID ROUTE 80***

There has been a serious motor vehicle crash on Route 80 in the area of MM 45. Extremely heavy delays. Partial and/or full shutdown of the highway possible. Use alternate routes. — Parsippany Police Department (@ParPolice) January 25, 2019

Sources tell CBS2 the fatality was an occupant of the second vehicle, according to sources. At least 28 other people were hurt, two critically.

#NJSP investigating serious MVA involving bus and multiple cars on I-80 express EB @ MP 44.8 in Parsippany. EB express lanes closed and traffic diverted to local lanes. WB express lanes closed and traffic diverted to local lanes. No further info available. #alert — NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) January 25, 2019

Eastbound and westbound express lanes were both closed approaching Exit 43, with traffic diverted to local lanes.

It wasn’t immediately known where the bus originated.

