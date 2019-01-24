NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A NYCHA supervisor is accused of fixing up her kitchen at home with items and appliances meant for public housing tenants.

Pictures from Eva Torres’ kitchen in Queens show a new fridge, sink, and cabinets worth a combined $1,400.

Investigators say the serial numbers confirm the goods were bought by the agency for the Wagner Houses in Harlem, where Torres worked in the care taking department.

If convicted of stealing the items, Torres faces up to four years in prison.