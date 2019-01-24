BREAKING1 Dead, Dozens Hurt In 'Serious' Crash Involving NYC-Bound Bus In New Jersey
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A million dollar jewelry heist right out of the movies is under investigation in Queens.

Police say around 5 a.m. Thursday, the cat burglar cut a hole through the roof of the store in Corona on Junction Boulevard near 38th Avenue.

He spent about four hours inside, going through display cases and stealing $1 million worth of jewelry before leaving the same way he came in.

The break-in was discovered when the store’s managers reported for work an discovered the hole in the roof, sources tell CBS2.

The incident is under investigation by the NYPD’s Major Crimes Unit.

 

