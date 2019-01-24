SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A charging cell phone is being eyed as the cause of a fire that tore through a home in South Brunswick Wednesday night.

The fire broke out at 5:35 p.m. at the home on Fresh Ponds Road.

RIGHT NOW – Firefighters on scene of two alarm fire of a single family home on Fresh Ponds Road near East Brunswick border. Monmouth Junction, Kendall Park, Kingston Fire Departments all on scene. Road is closed. pic.twitter.com/ClhRSWjcTW — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) January 23, 2019

Police said a 14-year-old girl was in the basement disconnecting her phone from the power cord. It then sparked, fell onto the bed, and set it on fire.

The occupants tried to put out the fire, but it grew too quickly.

A parent and three children all got out safely. There were no injuries.

Firefighters from Monmouth Junction, Kendall Park and Kingston responded.

“When we arrived we found the family was out of the home and fire was rapidly extending from the basement to the first floor and attic space of the single-family ranch-style home. Firefighters made an exterior attack and were able to knockdown all visible flames. They then made entry and completed extinguishment,” said Monmouth Junction Fire Chief Scott Smith.