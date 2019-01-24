NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a pair of passengers they say robbed a taxi driver earlier this month in Brooklyn.

The 48-year-old driver picked the men up around 5:20 p.m. on Jan. 5 near Liberty Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard in Ozone Park, Queens and drove them to their destination on Bergen Street in Browsnville, Brooklyn.

Police said they tried to pay with a fake $100 bill. When the driver refused to accept the bill, the men allegedly brandished a box cutter and robbed him of $65.

The suspects took off heading east on St. Marks Avenue.

Surveillance video shows them outside Parklane Wine and Liquor on Myrtle Avenue, where the cab stopped on the way to dropping them off.

The suspects are described as black men in their teens or early 20. One is 6 feet tall with a medium complexion, medium build, short black hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a black jacket and light colored blue jeans. The other is 5 feet 6 inches tall with a light complexion, slim build, black hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.