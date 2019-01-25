BREAKINGFlights Delayed At LaGuardia, Newark Due To Staffing Problem Amid Government Shutdown
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – A school bus aide is accused of assaulting a 15-year-old autistic boy, police said.

The boy’s parents notified police of injuries to their son in late November. A subsequent investigation and review of surveillance video from the boy’s school bus showed his injuries “were consistent with actions taken by the transportation aid over a period of time,” police said.

Joseph Jean-Felix was arrested on Jan. 18. Jean Felix, 68, faces five counts of assault of an intellectually disabled person, unlawful restraint and risk of injury to a minor.

He’s being held on $50,000 bond and will appear in court Friday.

