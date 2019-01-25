TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island elementary school teacher is accused of child sex abuse.

Nassau County police say 51-year-old John Joseph Finnegan Jr. engaged in sexual contact with a 10-year-old girl and inappropriate behavior with at least two other female students.

Finnegan, a teacher at Jackson Annex Elementary School in Hempstead, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said he subjected the 10-year-old girl to sexual contact at an after school program on Jan. 3.

The investigation revealed two prior incidents of Finnegan allegedly behaving inappropriately toward young girls at similar after school programs, police said.

The acting superintendent of schools sent a letter to parents on Jan. 9, saying “several students reported to their building principal that their teacher had inappropriate contact with them. Immediately, an investigation commenced, and the teacher was assigned to home.”

“This was done to eliminate any risk that the alleged behavior would continue,” the letter continued. “The District’s policy is Students’ first.”

The letter also said the “District will protect the students who have come forward.”

Police encourage anyone who thinks their child may have been victimized to call the Special Victims Squad at 516-573-4022 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.