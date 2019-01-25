BREAKING NEWSPresident Trump To Make Announcement Regarding Shutdown; Watch Live
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNewYork) – President Trump is expected to endorse a short-term plan that would reopen the federal government and send furloughed employees back to work.

According to CBS News’ Major Garrett, Trump will back a continuing resolution which would fund the government for the next few weeks.

The border security debate will reportedly continue while the resolution is in place, while taking stress off government agencies and the nearly 800,000 workers who have missed two paychecks since the shutdown begin over 30 days ago.

Locally, the shutdown has taken its toll on airports in the Tri-state. Flights at LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International airports were delayed Friday due to air traffic control staffing problems elsewhere, officials said.

CBS News’ Kris van Cleave reports the air traffic control staffing problems originated at Washington and Jacksonville’s Air Route Traffic Control Centers. The two centers handle flights en route between destinations. There are also delays at Philadelphia and Tampa, van Cleave reported.

