NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Snow blanketed a part of Central Park on Saturday.

It was the centerpiece for this year’s Winter Jam, and made it perfect for New Yorkers itching to hit the slopes.

“We do want to show New Yorkers that even in the depths of winter there’s still fun stuff to do outside in our parks,” Will Morrison from the Parks Department told CBS2.

Snow was hauled in so visitors could ski.

“We can come down here to New York City with high humidity and sometimes high temperatures and put down a blanket of snow,” President of Ski Areas of New York Scott Brandi said.

Professional instructors were on hand to get people fitted with the right boots and skis. Then, they’d head straight to the snow to learn the ropes. It was only a small incline, but for many it was their first time.

“Getting to put the skis on, getting to walk on the ice and attempting to go down the baby ramp and it is something to remember,” Central Park West resident Marlissey Beuckley said.

Visitors also enjoyed other activities, like watching an ice sculpture take shape and petting foster puppies.