NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several people were taken into custody following a protest at the world famous Rockefeller Center ice skating rink Saturday afternoon.

Police say around 1 p.m., a man climbed the gold statue of Prometheus and unfurled a banner that read “Climate Change Equals Mass Murder.”

The others laid down in a circle on the ice.

The group calls themselves Extinction Rebellion NYC.

Nine people in total were arrested. The man who climbed the statue was charged with endangerment, while the remaining eight were charged with disorderly conduct.

The NYPD says they were aware of the demonstration ahead of time.