NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Prepping for upcoming nuptials can be a bit overwhelming.

Luckily, The Knot always has their ear to the ground when it comes to what’s trending in the world of weddings.

Amanda Goetz – The Knot’s vice president of brand and product marketing – shared the top wedding trends set to dominate 2019 with CBS2’s Valerie Castro and Cindy Hsu.

Invitations un-boxed:

“Couples are using the invitations to make a bold statement about their upcoming celebration, sending everything from uniquely crafted boxed correspondence to custom video messages.”

Olfactory experience:

“The new way to brand your wedding can’t be seen—it must be smelled. Custom blends of perfumes and essential oils are crafted especially for the occasion.”

Moody hues and iridescent decor:

“The steady return to color continues, this year with uber-saturated hues in a moody palette—think: squid ink, midnight blue, emerald and rich burgundy, regardless of the season.”

Eats with a twist:

“Think of this edible detail as the ultimate high-low mix: root beer floats in champagne flutes, or mac and cheese spoons topped with fresh lobster. The pairing (and presentation) possibilities are endless and totally Instagrammable.”

Bespoke attire for him, regal gowns and details for her:

“Pageantry in fashion reigns. Tiaras and headbands are big, along with minimalistic dresses a la Meghan Markle’s second look. Regal capes and capelets, billowy sleeves, and blinged-out dresses are also making their way down runways and aisles.”

Jewelry with a life of its own:

“All hail the new flower crown: real blooming jewelry. Blooming bib necklaces, succulent cuffs and elegant orchid drop earrings are trending for 2019. Real florals as jewelry are supplementing customary bouquets and making an exceptional style statement.”

Registry without restriction:

“It’s not just the wedding celebration that’s reflective of a couple’s personality and lifestyle. Look to their registry to get a glimpse of who they are, what they value, and what their future plans may hold.”

The cake is a work of art:

“Sculptural is the name of the game, with couples hiring pro cake bakers to create unexpected shapes and varying sized tiers – so much so, it’s hard to tell if they’re wedding cakes or art installations.”

Making an exit (or an entrance!):

“Sparklers, make way for the new kid in town: smoke bombs. These fun props leave a cloud of dreamy pigment in their wake, eliciting otherworldly photos and oohs and ahhs from guests.”