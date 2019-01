NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s outdoor furniture, and then there’s this.

Upper West Side residents say a couch has been sitting 25 feet up high in a tree on West 95th Street since Friday.

There’s no obvious explanation as to why or how it got there.

For now, locals will have to settle for catching a glimpse of the bizarre sight.

It’s still unknown how long the piece of outdoor furniture will be able or permitted to stay there.