DJ Sixsmith

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be calling their first Super Bowl together on Sunday when the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons.

This will be the first time the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is in the booth on Super Sunday, while Nantz has been a part of CBS’s coverage of the big game since 2001. For Romo, his favorite Super Bowl memories involve some of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

“I’m from Wisconsin, so Brett Favre throwing the touchdown to Andre Rison early in the game, taking his helmet off and running around the field,” said Romo in an interview at Super Bowl VIII Media Day earlier this month. “Another one is John Elway when he runs and gets helicoptered and then the 2007 Patriots and the possibility that they could lose to the Giants. I remember watching that and thinking this is incredible.”

Meanwhile, Nantz’s fondest memories of the biggest event in television date back to the days of Tom Landry’s Dallas Cowboys. The CBS Sports play-by-play announcer grew up in New Jersey, but that didn’t stop him from rooting for America’s Team.

“I loved Tom Landry and Roger Staubach,” said Nantz in an interview at Super Bowl VIII Media Day earlier this month. “You lose all of that as you grow older and starting calling these games. Super Bowl V was the Colts against the Cowboys and Jim O’Brien kicked a 32 yard field goal to beat the Cowboys. I was traumatized by it. Everyone at school knew I was the only Cowboy fan in the area. I didn’t want to go to school and I begged and pleaded with my parents. Those are indelible memories when you are a kid.”

