NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 recently got a look inside one of the NYPD’s most prestigious departments to check out how its highly skilled officers are trained to protect our streets and save lives.

Soon, 45 of them will graduate from the competitive Emergency Service Unit.

CBS2’s Reena Roy visited the unit’s training grounds in Brooklyn and got a first-hand look at what it takes to join the team.

Venturing into the unknown is not a job for the faint of heart.

It takes bravery and rigorous training.

As nearly four dozen seasoned law enforcement members prepare to inherit brand new positions in the NYPD’s prestigious ESU.

“This is always something I’ve wanted to do,” trainee Elizabeth Rodriguez said.

They’ve spent the last eight months learning the ropes to join the team of roughly 500 ESU officers whose specialized skills help patrol cops tackle the so called “heavy jobs,” like high-risk rescues, active shooters and hostage situations.

“They have to have a good career before they come to Emergency,” training coordinator Sean Patterson said. “No matter what the task is, no matter where the cop is calling for help, we’ll be there to answer their call.”

Rodriguez is one of just three women in her graduating class, and one of a dozen in the entire unit.

“Every day coming in and completing each task day by day has given me the confidence to go on to the next day,” Rodriguez said.

One of the most important parts of training is the TAC house. It’s built like a New York City apartment where ESU members get hands-on experience handling some of the most difficult real-life scenarios.

“They need to practice those skills of how to insert into a hostile environment very quickly,” Patterson said.

Which also includes rapidly rappelling from a chopper and the more typical tasks, if you will, like rescuing trapped people in just seconds using the jaws of life.

It’s just another day on the job for them, and team effort is vital.

“It’s extremely intense. Everything is contingent upon everyone working together,” Michael Boehm said.

As they set forward to save lives.

ESU officers are all SCUBA and EMT certified, plus have extensive training on all kinds of weapons.