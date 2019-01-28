LONG HILL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A school bus carrying children went off the road and crashed into a utility pole Monday around 8:30 a.m., taking down power lines and branches onto the roof of the bus.

The crash happened near the intersection of Meyersville Road and Long Hill Road, reports CBSN New York’s Jim Smith.

All 8 kids ok, went on to school at 2 diff schools, accident recreation team onsite to determine what happened. Power company on the scene to shut off transformer so bus can be moved.

Driver said she just made left turn, en route to hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

Eight children who went to two different schools were on board the bus at the time of the accident. None of the children were seriously injured.

The driver told CBS2 she had just made a left turn and was not certain how the crash happened. She was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Police, firefighters and utility personnel responded to the scene to insure power had been shut off. The road was closed as investigators began looking into the cause of the crash.

