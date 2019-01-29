NEW YORK (CNET) – A newly discovered and significant bug allows iPhone users to call another device via FaceTime and hear audio on the other end before the recipient has answered the call.

The bug, reported by 9to5Mac and confirmed independently by CNET, has the ability to turn any iPhone into a hot mic without the user’s knowledge. That represents a major security concern for Apple. 9to5Mac also confirmed that it was able to replicate the bug by making a FaceTime call to a Mac.

We were able to re-create the bug in the CNET offices during a regular FaceTime call. After starting a FaceTime session with another iPhone user, swipe up from the bottom of the screen to add another user to the call and add your own phone number. While the phone is still ringing, you’ll be able to hear audio from the recipient’s phone, even though that person hasn’t accepted the call.

