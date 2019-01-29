MATTITUCK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Still reeling from the limousine crash that claimed the lives of four young friends in 2015, the North Fork of Long Island is in the midst of a serious discussion that could change the landscape in wine country.

As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan found out on Tuesday, there has been talk of a possible roundabout traffic circle being built on a popular road in Mattituck.

Is quaint Love Lane a victim of its own success?

Cheese, chocolate, unique shops of all kinds lure tens of thousands when tourism peaks in summer and fall on a tiny, narrow lane that links the two major roads through wine country.

“Traffic safety is utmost in Mattituck. We have an influx of everybody coming to the wineries, to the breweries. Everything going on with the weddings,” Love lane merchant Pamela Reimer said.

From her perch at the corner flower shop, Reimer has seen and heard it all.

“I am witness to many accidents,” she said.

The town of Southold is weighing its options. Among them is something nearby Riverhead is using in multiple locations — a roundabout.

“I’ve heard just about everything as far potential plans for that. I like the concept of roundabouts. It slows traffic down,” Southold Police Chief Martin Flatley said.

Police try to keep limos and buses from making dangerous turns, but personal navigation systems route them onto Love Lane as a shortcut between Route 25 and Route 48. The town said it’s time to take action to keep pedestrians and drivers safe.

“We can protect the community’s character and still maintain safe roads,” Southold Supervisor Scott Russell said, adding when asked how a traffic circle would be paid for, “Route 25 is actually a state road. The presumption is that New York state would pay for it.”

The price tag could be $10 million. CBS2 contacted the state Department of Transportation, which said it is considering the town’s proposal and will address the issue in the coming weeks.

The aesthetics of a roundabout are being debated.

“I’m not a particular fan of roundabouts,” one person said.

“As a business owner on Love Lane, I prefer a roundabout,” another person added.

“It’s not a positive for Mattituck,” another person said.

Public hearings on a Love Lane roundabout will be held before a final decision is made.