LINDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey woman is in critical condition after being struck by a driver who left her for dead.

The accident happened just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 20 in Linden.

Friends and relatives say 35-year-old Meghan Crilly has needed several surgeries since the accident, including operations to repair “spinal damage, a broken pelvis, a broken ankle, and a broken tibia.”

Meghan’s loved ones also stated that and her liver was lacerated and her spleen had to be removed. The 35-year-old is reportedly in a coma due to the near-fatal incident.

Police have released surveillance video of the suspect hit-and-run vehicle on North Wood Avenue in Linden.

Authorities said the red Jeep Grand Cherokee may have tinted windows, a sun roof, and front-end damage from the crash.

Crilly’s family has started a GoFundMe page to which has already raised more than $48,000 for the hit-and-run victim.

Police in Linden are also offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.