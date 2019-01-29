NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Officials on Tuesday were bracing the public to prepare for a wintry mix followed by brutally cold temperatures zeroing in on the Tri-State area.

We’re only expecting about a trace to an inch of precipitation in the immediate suburbs, but several inches of snow are expected north and west of New York.

Wednesday is expected to be a transitional day, as an arctic air mass currently ravaging parts of the Midwest settles in across the Tri-State area. Wind chills are expected to peak in the teens during the morning to early afternoon hours before dipping to around 0° for the afternoon rush.

Latest forecasts show the polar vortex will settle in up until the weekend, bringing with it dangerously frigid temperatures and wind chills which will struggle to reach 0° on Thursday.

In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy ordered state offices to close on a rolling basis starting at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, in hopes of ensuring a smooth commute home.