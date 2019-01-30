NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 12-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint earlier this month and the Bronx, and police are searching for the suspects.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 16 near Monticello and Nereid avenues.

Police said one suspect pointed a gun at the boy’s head while another stole his iPhone and demanded his password.

Investigators released surveillance video of two people wanted for questioning in the case.

They’re described as black males, 15 to 18 years old. One was last seen wearing all black, the other wearing blue sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.