NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York City Council held another hearing Wednesday on the controversial plan for Amazon to build a headquarters in Long Island City.

The Seattle-based tech firm continues to push for community support.

There was debate on whether the deal would bring $27 billion in tax revenue to New York.

“If Amazon does not come here, there is no $27 billion, there are not those 25,000 jobs. And that $27 billion could be reinvested to improve New York’s subways and buses, build more affordable housing and health care expansion,” said Brian Huseman, vice president of public policy for Amazon.

“If you’re citing a study of $27 billion dollars, we should know who paid for the study,” said Council Speaker Corey Johnson. “I believe the city and the state paid for that study, and the city and state negotiated for this deal.”

Johnson, Finance Committee Chair Daniel Dromm and other council members are seeking answers about how Amazon’s presence will impact residents. Johnson and others worry the new headquarters put undue hardship on the community and city’s infrastructure.

Amazon is expected to unveil a plan to develop programs for local high schools and colleges. The tech firm is also expected to commit to hiring people who live in the city’s public housing complexes.

Outside City Hall, there were rallies both for and against the deal.

The city and state offered Amazon incentives that could total $3 billion.