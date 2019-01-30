DANGEROUS COLDContact Numbers, School Closures, Flight Delays, Code Blue Info And More
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two men are under arrest in connection with an attack on a Jewish man in Crown Heights.

The 51-year-old victim was approached by three men around 1 a.m. on President Street.

No one spoke, but police say the men punched the victim in the face and body, leaving him with cuts and bruises.

Just a few minutes earlier, a 22-year-old man was attacked half a block away.

Police believe the two assaults are linked.

Nazar Walters, 18, and Teshon Bannister, 21, were arrested and face assault and hate crime charges.

A third suspect remains on the loose.

The Anti-Defamation League is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

“We are sickened by this horrific violence, and increasingly alarmed by rising tensions in the community in the wake of similar incidents,” said Evan R. Bernstein, Regional Director of ADL New York / New Jersey. “These crimes are unacceptable, and they must stop.  We must work together to stem the tide of anti-Semitic violence in Brooklyn.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

