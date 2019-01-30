DANGEROUS COLDHow To Prepare: Contact Numbers, School Closures, Flight Delays, Code Blue Info And More
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An attempted home invasion ended in gunfire Wednesday afternoon in Queens.

According to police, two men tried to push their way inside a home at 138th Avenue and 227th Street in Queens Village at 1:30 p.m.

The occupant of the home, a retired New York City Correction Officer, fired at the the intruders, hitting one in the head.

The second suspect ran into an alley between homes and ran off.

The retired correction officer called 911. Emergency responders rushed the man who was shot in the head to Jamaica Hospital.

Police are searching for the second suspect.

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

