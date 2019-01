NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A landmark building on the West Side that’s been enveloped in what some call an eyesore is finally getting a new look.

After eight years, its scaffolding is finally coming down.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson revealed in a Facebook post that the sidewalk shed surrounding the corner of West 57th and Ninth Avenue will be removed by the end of February.

Johnson wrote the shed has been a quality of life issue for the community.