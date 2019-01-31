It’s the coldest day of the week and certainly feeling like it out there! Despite copious amounts of sunshine, we’ll only manage to warm into the teens. And with that bitter breeze still in place, expect feels like temps around 0°.

It will be clear to partly cloudy tonight and remain unseasonably cold. Some good news is that the winds will ease overnight, so feels like temps should remain around 0°.

Clouds will increase tomorrow and produce a little bit of snow off to our south. Outside of that, expect slightly warmer temps with highs in the low to mid 20s.

As for Saturday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs closer to normal in the 30s.