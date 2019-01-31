RANDOLPH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man is facing fraud charges after surveillance video appears to show him fake a fall at his former place of work.

It looks like break time at the workplace cafeteria in the crystal-clear footage sent out by the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, but investigators say the man you see in the video is looking for more than just a drink from the soda machine.

Alexander Goldinsky, 57, can be seen blatantly tossing a cup full of ice on the floor and throwing the cup away. He then walks back to the ice cubes strewn about the floor, appears to carefully plan his next step, and then falls.

Goldinsky is seen flat on his back, with his hat off his head as he waits to be discovered. Prosecutors have charged him with insurance fraud and theft by deception, and say the fall was no accident.

CBS2 discovered Goldinsky at his home in Randolph, New Jersey Thursday night, and asked him about his arrest on January 15th.

“Yes, I was brought to the police department,” he said. When pressed about the video showing him throw ice on the floor, he replied “I didn’t do it, it was a mistake.”

When pressed further about the video, Goldinsky said he didn’t want to talk without his lawyer.

Investigators say the footage speaks for itself. It happened last year at an unnamed company in Woodbridge, where Goldinsky was working as an independent contractor. He later filed a claim for an ambulance and treatment at the hospital for the injuries he claims he sustained.

After his arrest, he was released with a summons until he faces a judge in February. Prosecutors say it’s still an active investigation, and ask anyone with information to give them a call.

Officials say the prosecution of insurance fraud is part of Attorney General Gurbir Grewal’s statewide crackdown.