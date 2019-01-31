NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Tri-State Area residents are waking up to extreme cold Thursday.

Highs will feel like they’re well below zero thanks to whipping winds. A wind advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m.

Watch: CBS2’s John Elliott With The Latest Weather Forecast

Be sure to bundle up, as exposed skin could lead to hypothermia or frostbite.

Because of the bone-chilling temperatures, a number of schools are delayed or closed. New York City public schools, however, will stay open.

MORE: Winter Survival Guide | Weather Center | School Closings

As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports, it’s a hard day to get out of bed, let along stand outside waiting for a train.

Wednesday night, commuters on subway platforms stood bundled up with scarves over their faces, waiting to hop on trains for their evening ride home.

Watch: CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock Covers Extreme Cold In NYC

Fortunately for Long Island Rail Road riders, its waiting rooms will be open around the clock through Saturday. The LIRR put up several warnings to people to be cautious on station staircases and platforms.

Meanwhile, commuters are doing whatever they can to stay warm.

LIRR station waiting rooms will remain open around-the-clock through Friday, February 1, resuming normal schedule on Feb. 2. — LIRR (@LIRR) January 31, 2019

“If this wasn’t open, I wouldn’t be here. If I knew I couldn’t get inside, I wouldn’t be here,” Stephen Freitas, of Mineola, said. “Four (layers). Hat, scarf, gloves. Try to be protected.”

“Layers of clothes are necessary. I have gloves that are warm but not warm enough,” said Brian Bleckwenn, of Franklin Square. “For New York, it’s unbelievably cold. But other parts of the country are far worse, so we’ll survive.”

With sub-freezing temperatures forecast for our area, please be cautious when on station staircases & platforms and when boarding and exiting trains. Please walk, don't run on platforms and stairs and allow for extra travel time. — LIRR (@LIRR) January 31, 2019

The cold can cause some maintenance issues. The LIRR tweeted it will have crews in place, ready to respond quickly to any weather-related issues that may arise, such as broken rails.

The MTA says it will most likely activate the warming devices to keep switches warm for the LIRR and Metro-North lines.