NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – More than a dozen vehicles went up in flames Thursday morning at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. at a parking garage near Terminal C.

#EWR Due to an active fire on the Terminal C parking garage rooftop, level 1 arrivals is closed. Please use levels 2 and 3 for passenger pick-up. [96] — Newark Liberty Airport (@EWRairport) January 31, 2019

No injuries were reported, and the FAA says flights were not impacted.

In total, 17 vehicles were involved and 15 destroyed.

A law enforcement source told CBS2 the owner of the car where the fire may have started is being held for warrants.

The cause is under investigation.