



– For those who had to go out in this extreme cold , it was all about layering up.

CBS2’s Meg Baker braved the elements and headed to the suburbs in New Jersey to talk to people about how they’re staying warm.

The playgrounds were empty in Scotch Plains and the dog walks short in Westfield. The bitter bite had people in Jersey moving fast to get to their destination. For many, that was towards something hot to drink. Not for Chris Polito, who was drinking iced coffee.

“Nothing’s wrong with me. It’s mind over matter,” Polito said.

Downtown Cranford is usually bustling in the late afternoon, but barely a soul was on foot Thursday, Baker reported.

“It feels like winter… We’re tough here. We put up with this, deal with it,” saidÂ Bob Polidore of Linden. “I’m coping just fine. I’m a big ole boy anyway, as long as my head is covered.”

“Wearing an old vest from 1963, it’s very warm,” said Ed Small from Hastings on Hudson. “Not too much you can do outside in this weather.”

At the Colonia Rest Stop off the Parkway, driver Tyrell Turner of Yonkers wasn’t in a hurry to get out of his car.

“I advise you to have scarf sweaters, anything to come outside,” Turner said.Â “I have heat blasting good, chilling, not going anywhere.”

Working an eight hour shift, gas station attendants wrapped scarves around scarves around their faces to prevent frostbite.

“I’m cold. Of course I don’t like this job, but I need it,” one attendant told Baker.

Commuters waiting for the bus in Clifton were bundled against the piercing wind. Crossing guards in Edgewater say the secret to survival is layers.

“It is pretty cold out here, but I dress very warm today. I have my Uggs on. I have my thermals on, my hat and gloves,” said crossing guard Amy Sandnes.

“We put warmers in our boots and our gloves,” said Nora Fedorow.

A construction contractor told Baker he called off work for the day because the cold was too dangerous for his workers.

Most people told Baker their plan after work is to get right home, get warm and stay there.