By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

We start our slow climb out of the ice box today. Okay, so we start of in teens around the area, and yes there might be a few in the single digits, but it’s a much better day.

Skies are deceivingly clear again but sunshine is only slightly more effective today. Today’s high: 22-27°.

Temps bounce higher by Saturday with temps reaching 35-38°. Sunday: We hit the mid to upper 40s.

– G