NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Super Bowl isn’t just about watching football, it’s a good time for shopping, too.

As CBS2’s Alex Denis reports, if you’ve been thinking about upgrading your television, the time is now, but don’t forget about your sweetheart.

Planning to watch the Super Bowl this Sunday? Take advantage of sales on TVs leading up to the big game. Shoppers will see 30 percent off or more on most 4k models.

Trae Bodge, from SlickDeals.net, says it’s also smart for people to take advantage of holiday deals this month.

“Valentine’s Day bleeds right into President’s Day, so during that week-long period, we’re going to see a lot of really good discounts,” she told Denis.

Everything from diamonds to semi-precious gems will be marked down, and they won’t go on sale again until Mother’s Day.

“As far as where to look for the deals, I would take a look at the larger chains that are in multiple cities that also have a web presence,” said Bodge.

If you’re not sure you’re getting a good deal, smart shopping sites like SlickDeals.net have dedicated Valentine’s Day pages with the best sales available.

“President’s Day is really good for the home category. Things like furniture, things like bath and bedding, if you didn’t get that in January during the White Sales, and also mattresses,” Bodge said.

Expect slashed prices on winter apparel, as well.

“We start to see clearance-level deals on outerwear in February – the later in the month, the better,” said Bodge.

Skip small electronics like laptops, tablets and video game consoles. Those won’t go on sale again until July.

If you’re thinking ahead to tax season, February is a great time to get a discount on tax software.