WESTHAMPTON BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island fire chief is facing up to nine years in prison after police found over 150 packets of heroin in his department-issued car.

Authorities say Westhampton Beach assistant fire chief Kevin Raynor was arrested after a routine traffic stop uncovered 155 glassine bags of heroin that police believe were going to be sold out of Raynor’s car.

Southampton police chief Steven Skrynecki spoke shortly after an indictment was unsealed in criminal court in Riverhead. Skrynecki alleged that during Thanksgiving week, Raynor was driving erratically near his Westhampton home when he was stopped.

“A high ranking member of the fire department is concerning and is also an illustration of the depth and breadth of the epidemic on Long Island,” Skrynecki said.

Raynor is a salaried employee of New York State as a Stony Brook University EMT. He volunteered with Westhampton Beach both as an assistant fire chief and EMT – which allowed him to use department vehicle and made him eligible for health benefits as well.

“He’s been active in the fire department and the ambulance department for many, many years and has done numerous good deeds for the community,” defense attorney Robert Macedonio argued.

“The charges are completely out of character.”

Raynor’s superiors said he’s been suspended from all fire department duties pending the outcome of the case.

The 32-year-old is out of jail on $5,000 bail and hopes to clear his name in court.