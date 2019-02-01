



– A historic mansion in is getting turned into a designer show house in an effort to help children battling cancer and blood disorders.

The house was built in 1893 but is undergoing a major renovation. In eight weeks, Grace’s House will open as a 7,000 square foot, eight bedroom place of healing, report CBSN New York’s John Dias.

The house is named for a 10-year-old girl who was diagnosed in 2018 with a germ cell brain tumor. Grace’s treatment brought her to The Valerie Fund Children’s Center at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, and after rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, she is recovering well.

The Valerie Fund helps 6,000 children every year with medical treatments for pediatric cancer and blood disorders. The resources of the fund has helped cure Grace, and because of that her grandfather Dan Reichard wanted to give back

Reichard, a builder and principle of ER Development, was interested in collaborating further with The Valerie Fund and restoring the Colonial Revival building. Getting together 20 designers from the area to redo each room, they will showcase their visions for everyone to see during an open house from April to May.

Money from the showing will then go right to the Valerie Fund and the home eventually will be sold.

