



History will be made during Sunday’s Super Bowl, with the debut of the first male cheerleaders.

Watching closely will be a New York City teenager, who became a cheerleader after leaving his football team. CBS2’s Dave Carlin spoke to the student about his change of heart.

Antonio Clarke of Crown Heights loves football.

“I played football. I always had football in my life,” the Crown Heights resident said.

But heading into his junior year at KIPP NYC College Prep High in the Bronx, he made a change.

“Go blue go white fight Bulldogs fight!” Clarke shouts in his cheers.

He’s finishing out his time in high school as a cheerleader, perplexing some people.

“They were like ‘why do you choose cheerleading?’” the junior said. “It looked fun and difficult like a new challenge.”

He says his mother was especially supportive.

“When I started doing cheer, she said ‘at least you won’t get hit in the head.’”

Mike DeFazio leads KIPP NYC’s football program and didn’t agree student’s decision at first.

“I obviously disagreed initially but when he said this is what I really want to do I’m not gonna argue with a kid on that,” DeFazio said.

Cody Wheat coaches the school’s cheerleaders. He said he realizes what kind of a talent his fellow coach lost.

“Yeah Mike really did want him I mean his size and stature he would’ve been amazing football player,” Wheat said.

“I think he’s smiling more there than he would’ve been with us,” DeFazio added.

It’s a decision that’s luckily worked out for both sides. The Bulldogs took the city championship and were undefeated. Antonio and the cheerleaders went to nationals – a first for the school.

Antonio says he’ll also be smiling to see the NFL’s first male dance-style cheerleaders at Super Bowl LIII.

“Males are going up there and they can dance in the same routines the females do,” Clarke said.

Today, Clarke is a freshman at Sienna College upstate in Loudenville and the Bulldogs now have two male cheerleaders on their squad – 17-year-old Justin Goris and 16-year-old Jayden Madrigal.

Male cheerleaders actually go all the way back to the beginning of cheerleading. At colleges in the late 1800’s, all cheerleaders were men and were called a “yell squad.”