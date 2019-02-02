



— A tense rally was held outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on Saturday following news reports that hundreds of inmates there have spent the past week largely without heat, power, or the ability to communicate with their attorneys or families.

“Contractors left and will not be back until Monday, and that shows you the lack of urgency,” Congressman Jerry Nadler (D-10th) said.

I will be demanding that BOP get the contractors back on site immediately. The lack of urgency in addressing this crisis is inhumane. I will be talking to Acting BOP Administrator Hurwitz this afternoon. This is unacceptable. — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) February 2, 2019

Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez (D-7th) said it was “surreal” to hear the inmates banging on the federal facility’s walls to get attention.

“I am frustrated. This is America. In America, everyone has rights,” said Velazquez, whose district includes the center in Sunset Park. “It’s a violation of their human rights to be kept in the cold and not to be able to talk to anyone.”

Velazquez said she was not allowed to speak to the inmates during a Friday visit, but got access to common areas and showers. She said she and other elected officials planned to return to the facility Saturday and hoped to speak to inmates this time.

According to lawyers from the Federal Defenders of New York, a non profit that defends low-income people, the center has had electrical problems since the beginning of the year. Things came to a head after a fire broke out last weekend.

Lawyers for inmates at the facility, which houses people awaiting trial or awaiting sentencing on federal crimes, have said that clients with health issues are suffering in cold cells without access to warm clothes or blankets.

“Heat is a minimum standard, that is a minimum requirement for anyone that is in a correctional facility,” one demonstrator said.

In addition to heat, lawyers say the outage has knocked out power to the computers and telephones that inmates use to email their families and attorneys and to request refills of prescription medications.

Some inmates have been able to talk to lawyers with the Federal Defenders on a dedicated line, but inmates represented by other lawyers haven’t been able to call them, the lawyers said.

“I need to find out what’s going on with my clients,” lawyer Ezra Spilke said Friday. “They’ve basically been incommunicado from their attorneys since the 27th, which is when the electrical fire happened.”

Officials with the American Federation of Government Employees, the union that represents corrections officers at the jail, have confirmed the lawyers’ accounts of the jail conditions.

“They’re just waiting for a disaster to happen,” jail employee Rhonda Barnwell, who works in the facility’s medical station, told reporters Friday. “There’s only heat in the afternoons since we’ve been complaining today.”

Velazquez said the heat situation seemed to be better when she visited the jail around 4 p.m. Friday but corrections officers were still wearing their coats. “There is light in the hallways but it’s not enough,” she added.

Donna Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, said in a statement, “It is shocking that the government would hold people for days on end in a dark, freezing jail during one of the coldest weeks in memory.”

A group at Saturday’s rally vowed to camp outside the facility until conditions improve. Congressional leaders say they spoke with the federal Bureau of Prisons director, who has agreed to get the regional director involved.

CBS2 also reached out to the Bureau of Prisons on Friday, but has not heard back.

