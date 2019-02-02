NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A community came together on Saturday to rally against a proposed plan to take over part of Theodore Roosevelt Park on the Upper West Side.

Dozens gathered outside the Museum of Natural History to protest plans to expand by adding a new building near the entrance at 79th Street and Columbus Avenue.

Locals, including tennis legend Billy Jean King, say the expansion would destroy their beloved park.

“I don’t want to see this happen because we use the park, we use it every singe day we’re home, we use if for respite,” King said. “They’re gonna take trees down. These trees, some of them are over 10 years old we don’t want that to happen, we want to save the park.”

In response to the protest, museum spokesperson Anne Canty sent the following statement to CBS2: