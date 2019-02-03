Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s game day and even if you’re not into football – you’ve got to love the food.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s game day and even if you’re not into football – you’ve got to love the food.
Stew Leonard Jr. and chef Bob Langkammerer shared some of their Super Bowl finger food favorites with CBS2’s Jessica Layton and Cindy Hsu.
The Stew Leonard’s team recommended several bite-size treats your guests can enjoy while the Super Bowl is on Sunday night including:
- Chicken Wings
- Cauliflower Pizza
- Guacamole
- Lobster Rolls
- Meatballs
- Seven-layer dip
For more information on what you can pick up at Stew Leonard’s for the big game, click here.