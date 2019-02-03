NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Mike Conley scored 25 points, Marc Gasol had 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies snapped a nine-game road losing streak with a 96-84 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday.

The stripped-down Knicks – either by “tanking” or a sheer lack of talent – have now lost their 13th straight overall and 14th game in a row at Madison Square Garden.

Conley added eight rebounds and seven assists in a strong return to the lineup after missing a game with left knee soreness. Gasol chipped in nine rebounds in what could have been the longtime teammates’ final road game with the Grizzlies.

The team has fallen from playoff contention after a strong start and told the players it will listen to offers for both ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. Conley and Gasol both acknowledged it’s been hard not to think about their futures in recent days.

The Grizzlies have one more game before the deadline, at home Tuesday against Minnesota.

Justin Holiday added 19 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 16 in the Grizzlies’ first road victory since Dec. 23 at the Lakers. Memphis had lost three in a row and 17 of its last 19 overall.

Kevin Knox scored 17 points and DeAndre Jordan had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Knicks.

The Knicks started Dennis Smith Jr. and Jordan in their first game in uniform since coming to New York from Dallas along with Wesley Matthews on Thursday in the Kristaps Porzingis trade. Smith made the first basket of the game, but the Knicks shot just 38 percent against one of the league’s best defensive teams.

Smith finished with eight points and six assists.

TIP-INS:

Smith, Jordan, and Matthews played their second straight game at MSG but for two different teams. Dallas won here on Wednesday night, when Smith had his second career triple-double. … Matthews was 2 for 8 for five points. … Knicks coach David Fizdale split two meetings this season against the team he formerly coached.

TRADE TALK:

Memphis’ Gasol said he was surprised Porzingis was moved but understood why it happened.

“It’s the nature of the business. You don’t win, you put yourself in that position,” Gasol said. “If you cannot get your team to be successful, they’re going to look into other ways to be successful.”

TAKE A SEAT:

Enes Kanter thought he was getting a chance to play in the second quarter, walking from the bench toward the scorer’s table as fans cheered. The coaches apparently wanted somebody else, so Kanter returned to his seat as the cheers quickly turned to boos.

UP NEXT:

The Knicks host Detroit on Tuesday.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)