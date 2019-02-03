NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for the suspect they say beat a 64-year-old man in the Bronx.

The victim was reportedly confronted right in front of his home in what investigators believe to be a random attack.

The NYPD says the victim was simply throwing out his trash Friday around 12:30 p.m. when the suspect approached him.

Surveillance video shared by authorities shows the suspect leisurely walking behind the 64-year-old near East 167th Street and Boston Road.

That’s when the suspect moves in to throw a punch.

Police say the suspect punched and kicked the victim multiple times before running away.

The suspect did not steal anything during the attack. The 64-year-old suffered a broken jaw.